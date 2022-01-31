Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more
A few highlights: NFL star Rob Gronkowski talks about hair-loss treatments in a fresh 15-second TV cut of a Hims spot. (Gronkowski first started appearing in Hims commercials last September.) Captain Morgan hypes its one-of-a-kind Super Bowl Punch Bowl, complete with sonic-mixing technology and “flashy glowy lighting experience,” with a little help from Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz; you can enter to win it at punchbowl.captainmorgan.com. And Universal Studios Hollywood wants you to “picture the Best Day Ever” (at Universal Studios Hollywood).