Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Captain Morgan, Hims, Universal Studios Hollywood and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 31, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from DoorDash, Farmers Insurance, The Zebra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: NFL star Rob Gronkowski talks about hair-loss treatments in a fresh 15-second TV cut of a Hims spot. (Gronkowski first started appearing in Hims commercials last September.) Captain Morgan hypes its one-of-a-kind Super Bowl Punch Bowl, complete with sonic-mixing technology and “flashy glowy lighting experience,” with a little help from Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz; you can enter to win it at punchbowl.captainmorgan.com. And Universal Studios Hollywood wants you to “picture the Best Day Ever” (at Universal Studios Hollywood).

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Introducing
Captain Morgan: Introducing
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Hair Game
Hims: Hair Game
Premiered on: College Basketball, SEC Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 103,251,514 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $263,055 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.62%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Picture the Best Day Ever
Universal Studios Hollywood: Picture the Best Day Ever
Premiered on: The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,533,772 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,709 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.60%
Attention Index: 23 (77% more interruptions than avg.)
All Your Ups and Downs
Slync.io: All Your Ups and Downs
Premiered on: DP World Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Carol
GOLO: Carol
Premiered on: Ghost Whisperer, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 906,747,359 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,010,372 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.25%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
