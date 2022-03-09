Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, Indeed, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Progressive serves up another installment of its continuing campaign centered around its Dr. Rick character. (ICYMI: “Progressive’s Dr. Rick discusses his new book,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.) “Not everything on the internet is real,” CarMax says, “but a real online offer from CarMax is really what we’ll give you for your car.” And Indeed says an Indeed Resume “helps the right job find you.”