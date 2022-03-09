Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from CarMax, Indeed, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 09, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Sling, Toyota, Old Navy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Progressive serves up another installment of its continuing campaign centered around its Dr. Rick character. (ICYMI: “Progressive’s Dr. Rick discusses his new book,” from Ad Age’s Parker Herren.) “Not everything on the internet is real,” CarMax says, “but a real online offer from CarMax is really what we’ll give you for your car.” And Indeed says an Indeed Resume “helps the right job find you.”

 

The best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Internet
CarMax: The Internet
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's House of Payne, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 582,670,472 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,120,196 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.24%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fake TV Family
Ibotta: Fake TV Family
Premiered on: Beyond the Unknown, Travel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 177,091,230 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $467,943 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.61%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dr. Rick: Beyond Help
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Beyond Help
Premiered on: Judge Jerry, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,669,339,932 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,310,364 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.32%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Be a Little Outdoorsy
Article: Be a Little Outdoorsy
Premiered on: If Walls Could Talk, Lifetime
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Roommate
Indeed: Roommate
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,883,602,473 (63% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,596,817 (51% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.96%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
