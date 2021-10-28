Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
CVS Health wants you to know that it offers rapid on-site COVID-19 testing. “We respect our past, but we are always moving forward,” an announcer says in a Chevrolet spot hyping “Putting the World on Notice,” a 26-minute promotional film for the 2023 Corvette Z06, now streaming at chevy.com/z06. And TikTok calls attention to one of its creators, Joanne L. Molinaro, aka The Korean Vegan. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”)