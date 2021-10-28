Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from CVS Health, Chevrolet, TikTok and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 28, 2021.
See Colbert take on alcohol marketing in ‘Booze Newz’ segment

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

CVS Health wants you to know that it offers rapid on-site COVID-19 testing. “We respect our past, but we are always moving forward,” an announcer says in a Chevrolet spot hyping “Putting the World on Notice,” a 26-minute promotional film for the 2023 Corvette Z06, now streaming at chevy.com/z06. And TikTok calls attention to one of its creators, Joanne L. Molinaro, aka The Korean Vegan. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “TikTok says ‘you have to see it’ in global campaign from Le Truc.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
You Have To See It: Recipe Videos
TikTok: You Have To See It: Recipe Videos
Premiered on: 2021 World Series, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 276,360,601 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,413,176 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.94%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Unrivaled
Chevrolet: Unrivaled
Premiered on: 2021 World Series, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,483,641,538 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,562,054 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.50%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Papi Is In
FTX: Big Papi Is In
Premiered on: 2021 World Series, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 215,140,295 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,442,175 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.11%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Zombie Flick Without Waking the Dead
Roku: Zombie Flick Without Waking the Dead
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 322,428,726 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,232,253 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
On-Site COVID-19 Testing
CVS Health: On-Site COVID-19 Testing
Premiered on: The Talk, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 259,866,582 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,779,567 (18% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.48%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

