Watch the newest commercials from Manscaped, Squarespace, Subway and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Manscaped promotes its UltraPremium Collection skin and haircare kit—“for your not so private parts.” Squarespace says it’s “everything you need to sell anything—even dreams.” And San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes a cameo appearance in a Subway spot that hypes its new Supreme Meats sub.