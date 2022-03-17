Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Manscaped, Squarespace, Subway and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 17, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Walmart, TJ Maxx, Canva and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Manscaped promotes its UltraPremium Collection skin and haircare kit—“for your not so private parts.” Squarespace says it’s “everything you need to sell anything—even dreams.” And San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo makes a cameo appearance in a Subway spot that hypes its new Supreme Meats sub.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Everything to Sell Dreams
Squarespace: Everything to Sell Dreams
Premiered on: The Best of Roddy Ricch, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 205,234,545 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $668,847 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Uber Don't Eats: Trevor Noah
Uber Eats: Uber Don't Eats: Trevor Noah
Premiered on: Inside March Madness, truTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 751,576,891 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,783,660 (48% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Eat Fresh Refresh: Refresh Italiano
Subway: Eat Fresh Refresh: Refresh Italiano
Premiered on: Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,122,861,255 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,456,955 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Body Care
Manscaped: Body Care
Premiered on: The Best of Wiz Khalifa 2, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 132,753,839 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $400,234 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.95%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Countless Moving Parts
Vertex: Countless Moving Parts
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 298,687 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,847 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.24%
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
