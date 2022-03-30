Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Jonathan and Drew Scott (the stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers”) and Melissa McCarthy help hype Chase MyHome, which lets you “shop homes and loans together.” Snickers says, “You’re unfiltered when you’re hungry.” (It makes sense once you see the ad.) And a bunch of cuddly, singing vegetables and other ingredients help Progressive make a point about what happens “when owning a small business gets real.”