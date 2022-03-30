Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 30, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Jonathan and Drew Scott (the stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers”) and Melissa McCarthy help hype Chase MyHome, which lets you “shop homes and loans together.” Snickers says, “You’re unfiltered when you’re hungry.” (It makes sense once you see the ad.) And a bunch of cuddly, singing vegetables and other ingredients help Progressive make a point about what happens “when owning a small business gets real.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Breaking Stuff
JPMorgan Chase (Banking): Breaking Stuff
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 763,371,210 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,114,109 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.28%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rebel Renee
GEICO: Rebel Renee
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Max, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,355,893,981 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $61,598,048 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.59%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Redfin Knows What You Like
Redfin: Redfin Knows What You Like
Premiered on: Stone House Revival, Magnolia Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 472,700,997 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,388,287 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.45%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Catering by Linda
Progressive: Catering by Linda
Premiered on: McMillan, Outdoor Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,404,117,719 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,812,339 (23% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Little Swap
Snickers: A Little Swap
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 117,894,047 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $570,198 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.16%
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

