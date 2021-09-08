Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from SiriusXM, Marshall’s, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 08, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A woman takes a runway-style strut through a supermarket’s frozen food aisle to show off the designer coat she got at Marshall’s. SiriusXM brings out the stars in support of its current campaign with the tagline “Everything you want to hear lives here.” (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory: “Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl, LL Cool J and Bella Poarch live under the same roof in SiriusXM’s biggest-ever brand campaign.”) And Progressive serves up an animated ad—complete with an animated Flo—in a marketing tie-in with “The Addams Family 2,” in theaters and available to stream on Oct. 1.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Flo Meets The Addams Family
Progressive: Flo Meets The Addams Family
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,250,289,180 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,166,856 (17% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.39%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
The Home of SiriusXM Presents: Yelling
SiriusXM Satellite Radio: The Home of SiriusXM Presents: Yelling
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 205,465,273 (82% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,262,469 (73% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.65%
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Run as One
NFL: We Run as One
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 391,907,581 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,799,834 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.11%
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fansville: CJ Leaves for College
Dr Pepper: Fansville: CJ Leaves for College
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 222,698,064 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,852,375 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.60%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
Supermarket? Superstar
Marshalls: Supermarket? Superstar
Premiered on: Today 3rd Hour, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 41,182,161 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $345,628 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
