Watch the newest commercials from SiriusXM, Marshall’s, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A woman takes a runway-style strut through a supermarket’s frozen food aisle to show off the designer coat she got at Marshall’s. SiriusXM brings out the stars in support of its current campaign with the tagline “Everything you want to hear lives here.” (Ad Age’s I-Hsien Sherwood has the backstory: “Kevin Hart, Dave Grohl, LL Cool J and Bella Poarch live under the same roof in SiriusXM’s biggest-ever brand campaign.”) And Progressive serves up an animated ad—complete with an animated Flo—in a marketing tie-in with “The Addams Family 2,” in theaters and available to stream on Oct. 1.

