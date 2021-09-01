Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Chevron, Captain Morgan and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 01, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Aflac, Coke and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Spectrum Mobile introduces a game-changing ... sponge? (It’ll make sense once you watch the ad.) Chevron highlights the work it’s doing surrounding plant-based oil as a renewable energy source. And Captain Morgan reminds us to “invite water to the party.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Sketchy Kyle
Spectrum: Sketchy Kyle
Premiered on: Maury, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 537,415,871 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,282,575 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.17%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Energy Is Everywhere
Chevron: Energy Is Everywhere
Premiered on: Morning Express With Robin Meade, Headline News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 78,477,841 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $435,784 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.10%
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Sponge Reveal
Spectrum Mobile: Sponge Reveal
Premiered on: Entertainment Tonight, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 367,654,571 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $326,377 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.45%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Pointsephone, Goddess of Points: National Parks Pass
Credit One Bank: Pointsephone, Goddess of Points: National Parks Pass
Premiered on: The Steve Wilkos Show, MyNetworkTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 263,527,432 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $879,656 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.15%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Invite Water to the Party
Captain Morgan: Invite Water to the Party
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 22,182,030 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $96,669 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.19%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
