Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Straight Talk Wireless, Roman, Opendoor and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 10, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Chanel, Samsung, MassMutual and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Roman says it “makes it simple and convenient to take care of ED” (erectile dysfunction). Opendoor says that when you’re ready to sell your house you can “skip the hassles and sell directly to Opendoor.” And Straight Talk Wireless wants you to know that you don’t have to buy a new phone when you switch to any of its plans.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Yard Sale
Roman: Yard Sale
Premiered on: CBS Morning News, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 211,180,177 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,200,865 (38% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.80%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Speed Boat
OpenDoor: Speed Boat
Premiered on: Garage Squad, Motor Trend Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 658,151,702 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,279,384 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.92%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Leaky Roof: One Step Ahead
Hippo Home Insurance: Leaky Roof: One Step Ahead
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 8,635,310 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,254 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.78%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Shower With Pride
Every Man Jack: Shower With Pride
Premiered on: Bewitched, Logo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 21,611,818 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $36,997 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Plenty of Reasons for a New Phone
Straight Talk Wireless: Plenty of Reasons for a New Phone
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 330,955,093 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,268,304 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.04%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
