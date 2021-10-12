Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Taco Bell tells the tale of a new romance that’s thwarted by a sudden taco craving in an ad for its Cantina Crispy Melt Taco. Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a commercial for Apple Watch Series 7. (A 102-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Sept. 14.) And Hyundai hypes its 2022 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid with a little help from an announcer who really likes to interrupt.