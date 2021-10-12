Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Apple, Hyundai and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 12, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Slack, Subway, Sonic and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Taco Bell tells the tale of a new romance that’s thwarted by a sudden taco craving in an ad for its Cantina Crispy Melt Taco. Apple serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of a commercial for Apple Watch Series 7. (A 102-second web version of this ad debuted on YouTube on Sept. 14.) And Hyundai hypes its 2022 Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid with a little help from an announcer who really likes to interrupt.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Welcome to NBA Lane
NBA: Welcome to NBA Lane
Premiered on: A Different World, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 43,788,417 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,412,394 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.08%
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Aaron Donald Gets an Edge: Camo
Rocket Mortgage: Aaron Donald Gets an Edge: Camo
Premiered on: FOX NFL Kickoff, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,752,744,823 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,043,732 (40% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.97%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Big Questions
Apple Watch: The Big Questions
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 103,373,476 (73% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,158,466 (99% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.66%
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Beach
Taco Bell: Beach
Premiered on: 3rd Rock From the Sun, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,856,420,957 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,150,971 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.43%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Voice Over
Hyundai: Voice Over
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,231,135,461 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,623,370 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.57%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
