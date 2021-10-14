Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 14, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Autotrader, Tide, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A widower hosts a holiday gathering for family in a quietly emotional spot from Wayfair. Uncommon Goods wants you to know it offers “handpicked gifts for every occasion.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Retailer is trading Facebook for TV following measurement issues.”) And the NHL’s Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Bäckström star in the latest from MassMutual.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Holidays: The Way It Always Was
Wayfair: Holidays: The Way It Always Was
Premiered on: Shipping Wars, A&E
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 981,288,247 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,826,933 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.53%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Duos
MassMutual: Duos
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 63,666,152 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,488,690 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.85%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Life Insurance So Good You Might Wish You Didn't Have It
Ladder Financial Inc.: Life Insurance So Good You Might Wish You Didn't Have It
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 56,898,283 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $424,224 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.86%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
New Seasons, New Gear
Fanatics.com: New Seasons, New Gear
Premiered on: PAW Patrol, Nick Jr.
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 447,301,934 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,870,046 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.12%
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Every Occasion: Recipe
Uncommon Goods: Every Occasion: Recipe
Premiered on: The Crocodile Hunter, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,211,482 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,185 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.47%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
