Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Uncommon Goods, MassMutual and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A widower hosts a holiday gathering for family in a quietly emotional spot from Wayfair. Uncommon Goods wants you to know it offers “handpicked gifts for every occasion.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Retailer is trading Facebook for TV following measurement issues.”) And the NHL’s Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Bäckström star in the latest from MassMutual.