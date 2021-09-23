Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kelly Clarkson presents testimonials from real Wayfair customers. Walmart says, “We’re focused on regeneration today so we can all live better tomorrow.” And point-of-sale network/platform Clover shows off some of the services it provides to businesses, including multi-store reporting and social media marketing.
