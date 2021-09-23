Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Walmart, Clover and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 23, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Kohler, Stitch Fix, Prada and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kelly Clarkson presents testimonials from real Wayfair customers. Walmart says, “We’re focused on regeneration today so we can all live better tomorrow.” And point-of-sale network/platform Clover shows off some of the services it provides to businesses, including multi-store reporting and social media marketing.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Live Better Tomorrow
Walmart: Live Better Tomorrow
Premiered on: Way Too Early, MSNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,617,634,226 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,648,743 (24% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.76%
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
No Place Like Home
Wayfair: No Place Like Home
Premiered on: Duck Dynasty, FYI
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 849,953,355 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,088,360 (8% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We Do That for Retail
clover: We Do That for Retail
Premiered on: Live From the Ryder Cup, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,962,591 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,969 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 8.51%
Attention Index: 33 (67% more interruptions than avg.)
Nine and Wine
GolfNow.com: Nine and Wine
Premiered on: Return to Tokyo, Olympic Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Addams Family 2: Unfortunately Painless
Realtor.com: Addams Family 2: Unfortunately Painless
Premiered on: black-ish, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 481,782,746 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,470,292 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.00%
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
