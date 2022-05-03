Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Emmy Award–winning actor Sterling K. Brown helps Mastercard call attention to its support of Stand Up To Cancer. Freelancing platform Upwork says, “What makes them a great mom also makes them a great hire,” then directs viewers to upwork.com/moms for more information. And a robot dog stars in an Accenture spot with the tagline “Let there be change.” Flashback: “The Super Bowl has gone to the (robot) dogs with Kia and Sam Adams both plugging electric pooches,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz, Feb. 3.