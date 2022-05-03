Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Accenture, Mastercard, Upwork and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 03, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from BarkBox, Hulu, Chevy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Emmy Award–winning actor Sterling K. Brown helps Mastercard call attention to its support of Stand Up To Cancer. Freelancing platform Upwork says, “What makes them a great mom also makes them a great hire,” then directs viewers to upwork.com/moms for more information. And a robot dog stars in an Accenture spot with the tagline “Let there be change.” Flashback:  “The Super Bowl has gone to the (robot) dogs with Kia and Sam Adams both plugging electric pooches,” from Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz, Feb. 3.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Coffee Shop
Mastercard: Coffee Shop
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 52,842,283 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,865,970 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.98%
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Robot Dog
Accenture: Robot Dog
Premiered on: Premier League Soccer, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 30,369,094 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $346,251 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.79%
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Lemons
Expedia: Lemons
Premiered on: Scandalous: Subway Vigilante, Fox Business
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 659,830,471 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,113,044 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.92%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
For All the Fans: NBA Playoffs
Google Phones: For All the Fans: NBA Playoffs
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 892,056,922 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,795,652 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.06%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mother's Day: Motherhood Works
Upwork: Mother's Day: Motherhood Works
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 236,422,648 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,017,956 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.12%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

