Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 05, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Allstate introduces us to a chill dude named Frank who protects his “casa” and his “Frank Tank” with a money-saving home/auto insurance bundle. NBA legend Reggie Miller helps Wendy’s hype its $1 breakfast biscuits. And H&M shows off its latest collection with a little dance party at Hôtel Hennes (which the brand calls “a dreamy new destination where all your summer style wishes come to life” on its website).

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Today Is Made to Thrill: Why Wait for Tomorrow?
Nissan: Today Is Made to Thrill: Why Wait for Tomorrow?
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,590,921,031 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,481,919 (11% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.89%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
$1 for Every Bucket
Wendy's: $1 for Every Bucket
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,662,871,062 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,272,369 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Frank
Allstate: Frank
Premiered on: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,843,829,222 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,539,336 (12% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.00%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Home Improvement
Sling: Home Improvement
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 540,348,309 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,487,345 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.46%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Welcome to Hôtel Hennes
H&M: Welcome to Hôtel Hennes
Premiered on: The Cosby Show, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 93,110,854 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $530,279 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
