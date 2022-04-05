Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Allstate introduces us to a chill dude named Frank who protects his “casa” and his “Frank Tank” with a money-saving home/auto insurance bundle. NBA legend Reggie Miller helps Wendy’s hype its $1 breakfast biscuits. And H&M shows off its latest collection with a little dance party at Hôtel Hennes (which the brand calls “a dreamy new destination where all your summer style wishes come to life” on its website).