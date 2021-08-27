Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Olivia Rodrigo stars in an Apple “Made on iPad” ad by way of excerpts from the music video for her song “Brutal.” (The AR masks seen in the video were created on an iPad Pro.) Speaking of Apple, T-Mobile wants you to know that it’s giving new and existing customers one free year of Apple TV+. And Under Armour serves up fresh 15-second TV cuts of two previously released videos from its continuing “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. (See a 30-second YouTube version of an “Only Way” ad that was released on Aug. 12 here.)

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Made on iPad: Brutal
Apple iPad: Made on iPad: Brutal
Premiered on: Riverdale, CW
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,184,622 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,415 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.99%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Only Way Is Through: Train Your Game
Under Armour: The Only Way Is Through: Train Your Game
Premiered on: 2021 Little League World Series, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,213,287 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,180 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Apple TV+ on Us
T-Mobile: Apple TV+ on Us
Premiered on: America's Got Talent, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,861,021,863 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,446,834 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.03%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
The Only Way Is Through: Train Your Mind
Under Armour: The Only Way Is Through: Train Your Mind
Premiered on: 2021 Little League World Series, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 11,213,287 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,180 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.95%
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Labor Day Values: More to Fall for
Lowe's: Labor Day Values: More to Fall for
Premiered on: The $100,000 Pyramid, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,225,660,243 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,013,310 (36% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more

Watch the newest commercials from Native, Mercedes-Benz, The Zebra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Little Caesars, Progressive, SiriusXM and more
Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allbirds, Old Navy, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lowe’s, Paramount+, Dannon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more

Watch the newest commercials from Pilot, Match, Quest Nutrition and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wendy’s, Rocket Mortgage, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more

Watch the newest commercials from LegalZoom, Expedia, Glade and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Samsung, Walmart and more