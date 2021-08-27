Watch the newest commercials from Apple, T-Mobile, Under Armour and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Olivia Rodrigo stars in an Apple “Made on iPad” ad by way of excerpts from the music video for her song “Brutal.” (The AR masks seen in the video were created on an iPad Pro.) Speaking of Apple, T-Mobile wants you to know that it’s giving new and existing customers one free year of Apple TV+. And Under Armour serves up fresh 15-second TV cuts of two previously released videos from its continuing “The Only Way Is Through” campaign. (See a 30-second YouTube version of an “Only Way” ad that was released on Aug. 12 here.)

