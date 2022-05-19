Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Chase, Ollie, Thumbtack and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 19, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Chrysler, Domino’s, Frito-Lay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Ollie, the dog food brand, says its baking process helps “keep loads of nutrients and flavors, unlike traditional kibble that’s been cooked in extreme conditions.” Chase introduces us to “three moms who each like to bank their own way.” And Thumbtack says its app can help you “easily find top-rated professionals for every home project.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Three Moms
JPMorgan Chase (Banking): Three Moms
Premiered on: The Incredible Dr. Pol, National Geographic Wild
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 653,912,002 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,404,967 (7% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.26%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Great Feedback
Ollie Pets, Inc: Great Feedback
Premiered on: House, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,078,278 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,224 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.78%
Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Broken Shades
Thumbtack: Broken Shades
Premiered on: Common Knowledge, Game Show
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 208,553,472 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $590,072 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.77%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Loving Who You Are
Cerebral: Loving Who You Are
Premiered on: ER, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 126,173,370 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $363,065 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.08%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Do You Know How Much Your Car (New or Leased) is Worth?
CoPilot: Do You Know How Much Your Car (New or Leased) is Worth?
Premiered on: ER, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 0 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,113 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.52%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

