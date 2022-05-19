Watch the newest commercials from Chase, Ollie, Thumbtack and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Ollie, the dog food brand, says its baking process helps “keep loads of nutrients and flavors, unlike traditional kibble that’s been cooked in extreme conditions.” Chase introduces us to “three moms who each like to bank their own way.” And Thumbtack says its app can help you “easily find top-rated professionals for every home project.”