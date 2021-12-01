Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Geico, Aha and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: A frustrated robot (that is trying to prove it’s not a robot) stars in the latest from Geico. DirecTV hypes DirecTV Stream with a little help from Serena Williams and “The Matrix.” And Aha, the sparkling water brand from The Coca-Cola Company, presents a festive (and, sadly, doomed) group of caroling Aha cans.