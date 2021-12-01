Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from DirecTV, Geico, Aha and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on December 01, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Best Buy, Walgreens, Pizza Hut and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: A frustrated robot (that is trying to prove it’s not a robot) stars in the latest from Geico. DirecTV hypes DirecTV Stream with a little help from Serena Williams and “The Matrix.” And Aha, the sparkling water brand from The Coca-Cola Company, presents a festive (and, sadly, doomed) group of caroling Aha cans.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Off Season
Dr Pepper: Off Season
Premiered on: College Football, ESPNU
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 510,761,525 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,313,092 (30% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.01%
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Your TV Together: The One
DIRECTV STREAM: Get Your TV Together: The One
Premiered on: NCIS, OXYGEN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,983,120,173 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $53,036,215 (31% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.76%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Too Many Robot Tests
GEICO: Too Many Robot Tests
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,783,788,330 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $95,456,033 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.62%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Faha-Laha-Lahalling Apart: Can I Get An AHA?
AHA Sparkling Water: Faha-Laha-Lahalling Apart: Can I Get An AHA?
Premiered on: black-ish, Freeform
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 114,873,798 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $962,600 (37% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.69%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: A Proper Gift
Proper No. Twelve: Holidays: A Proper Gift
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 53,029,899 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $380,749 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.42%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

