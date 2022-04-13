Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 13, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: DJ Marc Rebillet says, “Listen to your body” in a new Fitbit spot with the tagline “Feel your power.” Apartments.com’s Brad Bellflower character (Jeff Goldblum) puts a champagne cork to surprising use. (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And IHOP wants you to join its rewards program, the International Bank of Pancakes. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory: “IHOP’s new loyalty program plays off crypto craze.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cork
Apartments.com: Cork
Premiered on: Farmhouse Fixer, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 143,840,596 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,025,160 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.86%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Feel Your Power
Fitbit: Feel Your Power
Premiered on: He's Just Not That Into You, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Go Anywhere, Do Anything, Defy Boundaries
Alienware: Go Anywhere, Do Anything, Defy Boundaries
Premiered on: Young Sheldon, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 112,944,321 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $490,171 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.72%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
So What?
H&M: So What?
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 249,333,095 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,098,917 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.14%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Free Smiles
IHOP: Free Smiles
Premiered on: Top Ten Record Setters, Weather Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 333,736,485 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,299,996 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.21%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

