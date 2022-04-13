Watch the newest commercials from Fitbit, IHOP, Apartments.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: DJ Marc Rebillet says, “Listen to your body” in a new Fitbit spot with the tagline “Feel your power.” Apartments.com’s Brad Bellflower character (Jeff Goldblum) puts a champagne cork to surprising use. (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And IHOP wants you to join its rewards program, the International Bank of Pancakes. (Ad Age’s Jon Springer has the backstory: “IHOP’s new loyalty program plays off crypto craze.”)