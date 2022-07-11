Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Grubhub wants you to know that it’s now delivering convenience items, such as prepackaged snacks. Warby Parker explains how it reimagined optical shops—and invites you to find a nearby store at warbyparker.com/retail. And Febreze calls its Febreze Fabric product—aka Febreze Fabric Refresher—a “miracle spray.”