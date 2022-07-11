Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Grubhub wants you to know that it’s now delivering convenience items, such as prepackaged snacks. Warby Parker explains how it reimagined optical shops—and invites you to find a nearby store at warbyparker.com/retail. And Febreze calls its Febreze Fabric product—aka Febreze Fabric Refresher—a “miracle spray.”

Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards

Get your tickets for Chicago event held on July 26 and 27.
Click here

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
About Last Night's Supper...
Bug-A-Salt: About Last Night's Supper...
Premiered on: Seinfeld, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 34,707,020 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $179,180 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.39%
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Now Delivering Convenience: Snacktastic
Grubhub: Now Delivering Convenience: Snacktastic
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 136,665,684 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $657,020 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.08%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
My Pizza: Two Medium Pizzas for $6.99 Eaach
Pizza Hut: My Pizza: Two Medium Pizzas for $6.99 Eaach
Premiered on: My Wife and Kids, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,333,326,194 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,136,680 (15% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.41%
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Miracle Spray
Febreze: Miracle Spray
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,442,562,692 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,557,482 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
See For Yourself
Warby Parker: See For Yourself
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 151,959,300 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $469,708 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.49%
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Metaverse marketing blog

Catch up on the latest virtual experiences and more
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more

Watch the newest commercials from Disneyland, Rooms To Go, Amazon Web Services and more
Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more

Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more
Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more

Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Geico, Rakuten and more
Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more

Watch the newest commercials from Brooklinen, McDonald’s, Guitar Center and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum, Panera, Effectv and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Kraft, Walmart and more
Watch the newest commercials from Travelers, Smartwater, Jersey Mike’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Travelers, Smartwater, Jersey Mike’s and more
Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Vitaminwater, Kohl’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Taco Bell, Vitaminwater, Kohl’s and more