Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Indeed shows how you can specify “distance from home” when searching for a job in its app. Apartments.com’s Brad Bellflower character (Jeff Goldblum) has something to say about all “titans of tech” who are so excited about “finally launching themselves into space.” (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And T-Mobile for Business says it offers “5G that’s ready right now.”