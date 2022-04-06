Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Indeed, Apartments.com, T-Mobile and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Indeed shows how you can specify “distance from home” when searching for a job in its app. Apartments.com’s Brad Bellflower character (Jeff Goldblum) has something to say about all “titans of tech” who are so excited about “finally launching themselves into space.” (Flashback to the campaign’s earliest days: “Jeff Goldblum plays a Silicon Valley tech guru in Apartments.com campaign,” from Ad Age, March 2, 2015.) And T-Mobile for Business says it offers “5G that’s ready right now.”

Ad Age A-List 2022

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
What I Want
T-Mobile for Business: What I Want
Premiered on: Mom, FX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 630,952,148 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,653,377 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Billionaires in Space
Apartments.com: Billionaires in Space
Premiered on: Highway Thru Hell, MyNetworkTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Changing World
Workday: A Changing World
Premiered on: TechCheck, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 33,884,884 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $345,779 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.27%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
That Catch
Marshalls: That Catch
Premiered on: What's Happening Now!!, TV ONE
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 384,677,558 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,450,523 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Just Wanna Be Home
Indeed: Just Wanna Be Home
Premiered on: NASCAR Cup Series, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,900,992,239 (64% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,464,036 (43% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
More Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more

Watch the newest commercials from Allstate, Wendy’s, H&M and more
Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more

Watch the newest commercials from Carvana, Zillow, Nintendo and more
Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more

Watch the newest commercials from Public, Stouffer’s, Tom Ford and more
Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials from Lululemon, Ring, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Snickers, Chase and more
Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more

Watch the newest commercials from Corona, Geico, Orkin and more
Watch the newest commercials from Zillow, Neighbor, Dell and more

Watch the newest commercials from Zillow, Neighbor, Dell and more
Watch the newest commercials from SodaStream, Canva, Truly Hard Seltzer and more

Watch the newest commercials from SodaStream, Canva, Truly Hard Seltzer and more