Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 03, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: The Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year” serves as the soundtrack of a back-to-school ad from Kohl’s. Running legend Madeline Manning Mims, a gold medalist at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico, stars in a Visa spot with the tagline “A network working for everyone.” And Tony Hawk helps hype Uber Eats. (Hawk also makes a brief appearance in a separate 60-second spot for the main Uber brand that first aired on July 23; Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has that ad and the campaign backstory here: “Tony Hawk stars in Uber’s Olympics ad debut.”)

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Related articles
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tony
Uber Eats: Tony
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 177,403,058 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,341,475 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.06%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Dream in Black
AT&T Inc.: Dream in Black
Premiered on: 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, BET
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 27,367,137 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $79,691 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 6.02%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Making It
VISA: Making It
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 637,928,466 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,495,252 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.14%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Back to School: Dad's First Day
Kohl's: Back to School: Dad's First Day
Premiered on: Weekend Express With Susan Hendricks, Headline News
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,333,720,197 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,555,587 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Green
Uber: Green
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 196,081,849 (57% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,612,483 (27% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nike, Microsoft, Dodge and more
Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more

Watch the newest commercials from Uber, Gap, Olay and more
Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more