Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more

A few highlights: The Zombies’ “This Will Be Our Year” serves as the soundtrack of a back-to-school ad from Kohl’s. Running legend Madeline Manning Mims, a gold medalist at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico, stars in a Visa spot with the tagline “A network working for everyone.” And Tony Hawk helps hype Uber Eats. (Hawk also makes a brief appearance in a separate 60-second spot for the main Uber brand that first aired on July 23; Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has that ad and the campaign backstory here: “Tony Hawk stars in Uber’s Olympics ad debut.”)
