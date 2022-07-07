Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 07, 2022.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Kid Cudi helps hype Camp McDonald’s, a virtual summer festival hosted in the McDonald’s app. Lindsay McCormick, the founder and CEO of Bite, explains that her company’s zero-waste toothpaste comes in tablet form, which means no plastic tubes destined for landfills and oceans. And Mentos wants you to know that its new Pure Fresh Gum bottle is 90% paperboard.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Welcome to Camp McDonald's
McDonald's: Welcome to Camp McDonald's
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,215,984,501 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,020,810 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.44%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Try It First
OfferUp: Try It First
Premiered on: College Baseball, PAC-12 Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 508,685 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,907 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.23%
Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)
Paperboard: More
Mentos: Paperboard: More
Premiered on: The Office, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 31,644,096 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,393 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.05%
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
Joanne
Care.com: Joanne
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 595,478,484 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,137,111 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.94%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Surf Instructor
Bite: Surf Instructor
Premiered on: Homestead Rescue, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 822,927 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,591 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
