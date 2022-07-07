Watch the newest commercials from Mentos, McDonald’s, Bite and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Kid Cudi helps hype Camp McDonald’s, a virtual summer festival hosted in the McDonald’s app. Lindsay McCormick, the founder and CEO of Bite, explains that her company’s zero-waste toothpaste comes in tablet form, which means no plastic tubes destined for landfills and oceans. And Mentos wants you to know that its new Pure Fresh Gum bottle is 90% paperboard.