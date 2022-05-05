Watch the newest commercials from Monster.com, Mint Mobile, Drumstick and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: “Being undervalued is history,” an announcer says in a comedic Monster.com spot featuring a frustrated junior scribe at a monastery who just can’t get ahead at his dead-end job. Ryan Reynolds’ sister-in-law Robyn Lively makes an appearance in the latest Mint Mobile spot to help Reynolds make a point about the Mint Modern Family Plan. And Drumstick, the frozen dairy dessert brand, serves up a couple of surreal spots starring a self-absorbed Ken-like doll.