Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Monster.com, Mint Mobile, Drumstick and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 05, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Snuggle, Bubly, Dell and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: “Being undervalued is history,” an announcer says in a comedic Monster.com spot featuring a frustrated junior scribe at a monastery who just can’t get ahead at his dead-end job. Ryan Reynolds’ sister-in-law Robyn Lively makes an appearance in the latest Mint Mobile spot to help Reynolds make a point about the Mint Modern Family Plan. And Drumstick, the frozen dairy dessert brand, serves up a couple of surreal spots starring a self-absorbed Ken-like doll.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Punky's Tattoo Parlor
Drumstick: Punky's Tattoo Parlor
Premiered on: Mysteries of the Abandoned, Science Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Scribe
Monster.com: Scribe
Premiered on: The Kennedy Files, Reelz Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 275,017,633 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $737,120 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.97%
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Modern Family Plan
Mint Mobile: The Modern Family Plan
Premiered on: Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, Magnolia Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 7,068,474 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $173,807 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.31%
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Pier
Drumstick: Pier
Premiered on: Monk, WE TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Whac-a-Mole
SKECHERS: Whac-a-Mole
Premiered on: High Hitler and His Nazi Supersoldiers, American Heroes Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,563,774,937 (49% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,000,845 (38% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

