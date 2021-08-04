Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
An updated Rapunzel helps hype one-day delivery from Amazon Prime. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: “Amazon imagines if Cleopatra and Rapunzel had Prime accounts.”) Groupon wants you to “Grab life by the Groupon,” per its new tagline. And Brie Larson stars in another iteration of Nissan’s continuing “The New Nissan” campaign; this one is titled “60 Years in 30 Seconds.”
