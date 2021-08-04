Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nissan, Groupon, Amazon and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 04, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, Visa, Uber Eats and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

An updated Rapunzel helps hype one-day delivery from Amazon Prime. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign: “Amazon imagines if Cleopatra and Rapunzel had Prime accounts.”) Groupon wants you to “Grab life by the Groupon,” per its new tagline. And Brie Larson stars in another iteration of Nissan’s continuing “The New Nissan” campaign; this one is titled “60 Years in 30 Seconds.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Amazon Prime: Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince
Premiered on: Family Matters, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 515,852,707 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,324,507 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Tomorrow: New Sports
Nike: Tomorrow: New Sports
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 437,029,205 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,023,036 (46% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.77%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Grab Life by the Groupon
Groupon: Grab Life by the Groupon
Premiered on: Parks and Recreation, Independent Film (IFC)
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Action Figures
Capital One Shopping: Action Figures
Premiered on: The Office, Comedy Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 302,019,514 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,653,129 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.73%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
60 Years in 30 Seconds
Nissan: 60 Years in 30 Seconds
Premiered on: House Hunters, HGTV
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,014,966,208 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,559,517 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.94%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

