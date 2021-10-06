Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Progressive serves up a Halloween-themed ad that’s part of its continuing “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign. Rapunzel (of Brothers Grimm fairy tale fame) declines to let down her hair for her suitor, a traveling prince, because she’s happy being at home in her tower enjoying her Dunkin’ coffee. And Roku says it’s “streaming made easy” in a spot centered around the word “OK.” (Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla has the backstory: “Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history.”)