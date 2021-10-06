Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Progressive, Roku, Dunkin’ and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 06, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Uber Eats, Etsy and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Progressive serves up a Halloween-themed ad that’s part of its continuing “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign. Rapunzel (of Brothers Grimm fairy tale fame) declines to let down her hair for her suitor, a traveling prince, because she’s happy being at home in her tower enjoying her Dunkin’ coffee. And Roku says it’s “streaming made easy” in a spot centered around the word “OK.” (Ad Age’s Brian Bonilla has the backstory: “Roku’s biggest-ever campaign takes viewers on a trip through history.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Power of Ok
Roku: The Power of Ok
Premiered on: Bull Durham, Fox Sports 1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,878,538 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $596,744 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.67%
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Halloween: Baker Mayfield Ups the Treats Game
Progressive: Halloween: Baker Mayfield Ups the Treats Game
Premiered on: NFL GameDay Final, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,743,471,610 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $66,936,085 (21% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.16%
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rapunzel
Dunkin': Rapunzel
Premiered on: Reba, Hallmark
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 839,164,505 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,502,613 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.31%
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Sunglasses
Google: Sunglasses
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 187,086,167 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,404,921 (20% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.92%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Bare Necessities
DoorDash: Bare Necessities
Premiered on: 48 Hours, MTV2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 825,983,218 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,226,226 (37% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.76%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
