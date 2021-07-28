Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Online learning platform Skillshare says you “were born to create” in a spot with the tagline “Explore your creativity.” Google wants you to “switch to an easier way” by buying a Chromebook. And Facebook serves up another in a series of ads with the tagline “We change the game when we find each other.”
