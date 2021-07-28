Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Skillshare, Google, Facebook and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Online learning platform Skillshare says you “were born to create” in a spot with the tagline “Explore your creativity.” Google wants you to “switch to an easier way” by buying a Chromebook. And Facebook serves up another in a series of ads with the tagline “We change the game when we find each other.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Related articles
Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more
Ad Age and Creativity Staff
HP and Hearst’s Seventeen partner to share the story of an inspiring girl coder
Simon Dumenco
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Ethan Jakob Craft

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jump
Allstate: Jump
Premiered on: Golf Central, Golf
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,436,118,625 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,817,229 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
We Do Everything
Facebook: We Do Everything
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, NBC Sports
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 488,172,411 (39% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,389,033 (70% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.43%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Easy
Google Chromebook: Easy
Premiered on: 2020 Tokyo Olympics, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Summon Your Summer
goPuff: Summon Your Summer
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
A Little More Human
Skillshare: A Little More Human
Premiered on: Justice With Judge Mablean, Justice Central
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 71,570,380 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $517,290 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more

Watch the newest commercials from Chevy, Uber, Geico and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Facebook, Coke and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hotwire, Manscaped, Instagram and more
Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more

Watch the newest commercials from Ritz, Yelp, Beats and more
Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials from Citi, Smartwater, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials from Walgreens, Target, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more