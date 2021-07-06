Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A father and son bond (sort of) during a road trip in a Nissan Pathfinder. Travelocity says, “Seize your someday.” (Ad Age’s Sydney Gold has the backstory: “Travelocity debuts first ads from new AOR Doner amid travel surge.”) And Spectrum Mobile helps save the day when a few unprepared friends get lost in the woods.

Hear about which brands are thriving right now—and why—at Ad Age In-Depth: Hottest Brands on Tuesday, July 13. RSVP at AdAge.com/HottestBrands.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Dr. Rick: Shopping Mall
Progressive: Dr. Rick: Shopping Mall
Premiered on: Verified Videos, Revolt
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,339,554,817 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,577,787 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.22%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Lost in The Woods
Spectrum Mobile: Lost in The Woods
Premiered on: 2021 Stanley Cup Final, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 571,485,391 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $506,207 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.28%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Romantic Cabana
Travelocity: Romantic Cabana
Premiered on: Star Trek: The Next Generation, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 142,312,150 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,104,146 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.50%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Back in the Day
Nissan: Back in the Day
Premiered on: Unbreakable, Fuse
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,768,226,503 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,712,872 (6% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.26%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
KeyBank Opens Doors: Cafe
KeyBank: KeyBank Opens Doors: Cafe
Premiered on: Street Outlaws: America's List, Discovery Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,708,456 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $257,676 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 4.78%
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more
Watch the newest commercials from Geico, Citi, Toyota and more

Watch the newest commercials from Geico, Citi, Toyota and more
Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Marriott, Yellowstone Select Bourbon and more

Watch the newest commercials from GMC, Marriott, Yellowstone Select Bourbon and more
Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Paycom, Grubhub and more

Watch the newest commercials from Wayfair, Paycom, Grubhub and more
Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Vrbo, Skillshare and more

Watch the newest commercials from Nintendo, Vrbo, Skillshare and more
Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more

Watch the newest commercials from Samsung, Wingstop, The Zebra and more
Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Asics, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials from Hyundai, Asics, McDonald’s and more