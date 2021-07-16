Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: CarMax pits “the fastest man on Earth” against CarMax Instant Offers in a spot starring retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. Spike Lee hypes Coin Cloud. (Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing has the backstory: “Why Spike Lee’s new crypto ad is drawing backlash.”) And Travelocity serves up another installment of its continuing “Seize Your Someday” campaign. (Previously: “Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
The Currency of Currency
Coin Cloud: The Currency of Currency
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Usainly Fast Car Offers
CarMax: Usainly Fast Car Offers
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 805,135,136 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,574,045 (28% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
LeFranco Construction
American Express: LeFranco Construction
Premiered on: Today 3rd Hour, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,437,981,006 (25% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,503,670 (32% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
When He's Older
Travelocity: When He's Older
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 333,520,539 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,535,311 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.51%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Men With Beards
Edible Arrangements: Men With Beards
Premiered on: Too Cute!, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 3,238,539 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,463 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.54%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more

Watch the newest commercials from Amazon, Etsy, Dunkin’ and more
Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more

Watch the newest commercials from Apple, Old Navy, Kit Kat and more
Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more

Watch the newest commercials from Acura, Google, Equinox and more
Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more

Watch the newest commercials from Caesars, Norton, IBM and more
Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more

Watch the newest commercials from McDonald’s, YouTube TV, Fruit of the Loom and more
Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more

Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more
Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more

Watch the newest commercials from American Express, Whirlpool, JCPenney and more
Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more

Watch the newest commercials from Kohl’s, I Love NY, Mastercard and more