Watch the newest commercials from Travelocity, CarMax, Coin Cloud and more

A few highlights: CarMax pits “the fastest man on Earth” against CarMax Instant Offers in a spot starring retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt. Spike Lee hypes Coin Cloud. (Ad Age’s Ilyse Liffreing has the backstory: “Why Spike Lee’s new crypto ad is drawing backlash.”) And Travelocity serves up another installment of its continuing “Seize Your Someday” campaign. (Previously: “Watch the newest commercials from Spectrum Mobile, Travelocity, Nissan and more.”)