Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Facebook, Pepsi and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 24-26).
A few highlights: A hip hop legend helps Pepsi hype Pepsi Zero Sugar—and an upcoming campaign (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Missy Elliott and H.E.R. star in Pepsi’s Super Bowl ad”). Facebook promotes Facebook Groups by focusing on an exuberant group of kazoo enthusiasts (related: “Facebook teases its first Super Bowl ad after a not-so sly leak from its star”). And skateboarder Jenn Soto is the newest member of Team Superstar in a lively Adidas ad with the tagline “Change is a team sport.” All three of these spots debuted during Sunday night’s Grammys telecast.