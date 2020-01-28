Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Facebook, Pepsi and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 28, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (Jan. 24-26).

A few highlights: A hip hop legend helps Pepsi hype Pepsi Zero Sugar—and an upcoming campaign (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Missy Elliott and H.E.R. star in Pepsi’s Super Bowl ad”). Facebook promotes Facebook Groups by focusing on an exuberant group of kazoo enthusiasts (related: “Facebook teases its first Super Bowl ad after a not-so sly leak from its star”). And skateboarder Jenn Soto is the newest member of Team Superstar in a lively Adidas ad with the tagline “Change is a team sport.” All three of these spots debuted during Sunday night’s Grammys telecast.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Post Limón
Doritos: Post Limón
Premiered on: E! Countdown to the Red Carpet, E!
Doritos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 244,492,069 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,310,209 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.99
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Teaser: That's What I Like
Pepsi Zero Sugar: Teaser: That's What I Like
Premiered on: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Pepsi Zero Sugar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 395,397,368 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,090,072 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.43
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Change Is a Team Sport
adidas: Change Is a Team Sport
Premiered on: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
adidas data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 62,310,449 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,083,711 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.35
Attention Index: 169 (69% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Kazoo
Facebook: Kazoo
Premiered on: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 143,888,075 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,181,730 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.49
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season
Coors Light: Official Beer of Skipping Cuffing Season
Premiered on: The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Coors Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 659,329,678 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,622,876 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.54
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

