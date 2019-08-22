Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Cadillac, Progressive and more

Published on August 22, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 19.

A few highlights: Cadillac hypes the “sporty, spacious, crew-ready” XT6 in a spot featuring some explosive special effects. Progressive Flo and her colleagues are a bit disappointed that the (fictional) insurance-themed Progressive Park theme park isn’t living up to expectations. And Taylor Swift helps promote Amazon Music as part of a continuing campaign with the tagline “A voice is all you need.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Crew Ready
Cadillac: Crew Ready
Premiered on: New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, CNN
Cadillac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,178,964,360 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,414,000 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 70.49
Attention Index: 35 (65% more interruptions than avg.)
A Voice Is All You Need: Taylor Swift
Amazon Music: A Voice Is All You Need: Taylor Swift
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
Amazon Music data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 25,833,603 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $260,413 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.03
Attention Index: 163 (63% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Progressive Park
Progressive: Progressive Park
Premiered on: G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Discovery Family Channel
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,081,767,133 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,216,665 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.05
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
On the Board
State Farm: On the Board
Premiered on: Junkyard Empire, Motor Trend Network
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,341,501,280 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,349,941 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.52
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
The Dad’s Inner Eggo Thoughts
EGGO Waffles: The Dad’s Inner Eggo Thoughts
Premiered on: The Crocodile Hunter: Best of Steve Irwin, Animal Planet
EGGO Waffles data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 323,624,816 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,358,884 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.33
Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

