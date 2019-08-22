Watch the newest commercials on TV from Amazon Music, Cadillac, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Aug. 19.
A few highlights: Cadillac hypes the “sporty, spacious, crew-ready” XT6 in a spot featuring some explosive special effects. Progressive Flo and her colleagues are a bit disappointed that the (fictional) insurance-themed Progressive Park theme park isn’t living up to expectations. And Taylor Swift helps promote Amazon Music as part of a continuing campaign with the tagline “A voice is all you need.”