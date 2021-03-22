Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: NBA star Chris Paul pops up in yet another self-aware State Farm ad, along with (of course) Jake from State Farm. In a March Madness-themed spot, a pair of weirdly versatile foam hands help a prospective customer make a few key points about AT&T wireless service. And Apple hypes its Ceramic Shield for iPhone with a little help from a fumbling iPhone 12 user.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
March Madness Super Fan
Uber Eats: March Madness Super Fan
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Uber Eats data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,034,171,859 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,520,841 (26% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.78%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Anything Can Happen
State Farm: Anything Can Happen
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,094,148,201 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $19,205,922 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.91%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Fumbling
Apple iPhone: Fumbling
Premiered on: Walker, CW
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 396,334,603 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,452,737 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
It's Matchical: Diner
Cars.com: It's Matchical: Diner
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, truTV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Foam Hands
AT&T Wireless: Foam Hands
Premiered on: 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament, truTV
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,033,390,813 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,787,809 (10% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.98%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Chobani, Ritz Crackers and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Evian, Ruffles and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Facebook, Lincoln, Apple and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hint, Air Wick, Bassett and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Chevron, Mrs. Meyer’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Google, Modelo, Wendy’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Michelob, Mastercard and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Michelob, Mastercard and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Old Navy, Samsung and more