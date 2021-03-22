Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, AT&T, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: NBA star Chris Paul pops up in yet another self-aware State Farm ad, along with (of course) Jake from State Farm. In a March Madness-themed spot, a pair of weirdly versatile foam hands help a prospective customer make a few key points about AT&T wireless service. And Apple hypes its Ceramic Shield for iPhone with a little help from a fumbling iPhone 12 user.