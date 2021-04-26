Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Rolex, Adidas and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: A farmer finds his lost iPhone in a (literal) haystack with a little help from his Apple Watch. Rolex asks, “What is a masterpiece?” And Adidas serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its “Impossible is Nothing” spot focused on Beyoncé. (A 60-second web version debuted on YouTube on April 18.) All three aired during Sunday’s Oscars telecast.