Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Rolex, Adidas and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 26, 2021.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Casper, Fitbit, Halo Top and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: A farmer finds his lost iPhone in a (literal) haystack with a little help from his Apple Watch. Rolex asks, “What is a masterpiece?” And Adidas serves up a fresh 30-second TV cut of its “Impossible is Nothing” spot focused on Beyoncé. (A 60-second web version debuted on YouTube on April 18.) All three aired during Sunday’s Oscars telecast.

Mother's Day: Keep Trying
Dick's Sporting Goods: Mother's Day: Keep Trying
Premiered on: Inside Story: Ferris Bueller's Day Off, A&E
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 88,800,443 (33% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $838,826 (47% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.89%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Impossible Is Nothing: Beyoncé
adidas: Impossible Is Nothing: Beyoncé
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 118,652,120 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,644,290 (16% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.36%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Found It
Apple iPhone: Found It
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 601,063,936 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,304,621 (50% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.88%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Hyperscreen: History of the Screen
Mercedes-Benz: Hyperscreen: History of the Screen
Premiered on: Oscars: Into the Spotlight, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 635,210,380 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,401,865 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.50%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Rolex and Cinema
Rolex: Rolex and Cinema
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 48,025,416 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $669,328 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.62%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

