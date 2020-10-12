Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, Cyberpunk 2077, Power the Polls and more

By Simon Dumenco. Published on October 12, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Kevin Hart and Malcolm Gladwell want you to know that Audible offers more than just audiobooks. Keanu Reeves helps hype action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, due for release in November for Xbox (which teamed up with game publisher CD Projekt on this ad), as well as PlayStation, Windows and Stadia. And Issa Rae says that Power the Polls is in search of poll workers for Election Day.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Cyberpunk 2077: No Limits
Xbox: Cyberpunk 2077: No Limits
Premiered on: 2020 NBA Finals, ABC
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,552,594 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $724,965 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.82
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
All in One Place
Audible Inc.: All in One Place
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Audible Inc. data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 103,068,133 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $949,465 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.89
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Next Hero Is You
Power the Polls: The Next Hero Is You
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
No Sweat Here
Secret: No Sweat Here
Premiered on: 2020 WNBA Finals, ABC
Secret data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,124,845,487 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,284,923 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.03
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Moving Day
Skittles: Moving Day
Premiered on: WWE Friday Night SmackDown, FOX
Skittles data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,449,937 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $231,971 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.00
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

