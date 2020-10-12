Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audible, Cyberpunk 2077, Power the Polls and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Kevin Hart and Malcolm Gladwell want you to know that Audible offers more than just audiobooks. Keanu Reeves helps hype action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, due for release in November for Xbox (which teamed up with game publisher CD Projekt on this ad), as well as PlayStation, Windows and Stadia. And Issa Rae says that Power the Polls is in search of poll workers for Election Day.