Watch the newest commercials on TV from Beats, Target, TikTok and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 22.
A few highlights: NBA stars James Harden, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum help hype Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones from Beats. Target promotes the Star Wars Collection with some rather adorable social media clips of real kids, adults and pets playing with Star Wars toys and donning Star Wars costumes. And TikTok serves up a fresh TV cut of an ad that it debuted online back in August, saying that its app offers videos that will “make your day.”