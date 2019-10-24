Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Beats, Target, TikTok and more

Published on October 24, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 22.

A few highlights: NBA stars James Harden, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum help hype Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones from Beats. Target promotes the Star Wars Collection with some rather adorable social media clips of real kids, adults and pets playing with Star Wars toys and donning Star Wars costumes. And TikTok serves up a fresh TV cut of an ad that it debuted online back in August, saying that its app offers videos that will “make your day.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NBA Unleashed
Beats Audio: NBA Unleashed
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Followers
Miller Lite: Followers
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
Miller Lite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 215,541,495 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,021,317 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.88
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
World Series: Moon Shots, Walk Offs, Bat Flips
YouTube TV: World Series: Moon Shots, Walk Offs, Bat Flips
Premiered on: 2019 World Series, FOX
YouTube TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 170,304,590 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,252,285 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.94
Attention Index: 48 (52% more interruptions than avg.)
What We Bring Brings Us Together: Star Wars Collection
Target: What We Bring Brings Us Together: Star Wars Collection
Premiered on: Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Target data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,873,910,144 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,742,860 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.00
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
Make Your Day
TikTok: Make Your Day
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

