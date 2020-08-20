Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Boost Mobile, Progressive, Apple and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on August 20, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Pitbull helps hype Boost Mobile’s newly upgraded network. In Progressive’s latest, Flo’s parents enthusiastically embrace her colleague Jamie (spoiler: Flo’s none too happy about it). And Apple cranks its “Shot on iPhone” campaign up a notch. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad highlights the device’s editing capabilities”).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Keeping Up
Corona Extra: Keeping Up
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Corona Extra data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 789,990,006 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,174,724 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.88
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Odors? Adios.
Arm & Hammer Pet Care: Odors? Adios.
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Arm & Hammer Pet Care data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 131,628,819 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $687,896 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 70.22
Attention Index: 23 (77% more interruptions than avg.)
Family Ties
Progressive: Family Ties
Premiered on: Hogan's Heroes, SundanceTV
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,199,464,310 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $65,183,898 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.81
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Shot and Edited on iPhone
Apple iPhone: Shot and Edited on iPhone
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 66,557,715 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,334,393 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.75
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
New Upgraded Network
Boost Mobile: New Upgraded Network
Premiered on: Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, ESPN2
Boost Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,444,696,934 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,387,968 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.39
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

