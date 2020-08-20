Watch the newest commercials on TV from Boost Mobile, Progressive, Apple and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Pitbull helps hype Boost Mobile’s newly upgraded network. In Progressive’s latest, Flo’s parents enthusiastically embrace her colleague Jamie (spoiler: Flo’s none too happy about it). And Apple cranks its “Shot on iPhone” campaign up a notch. (Ad Age’s Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: “Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad highlights the device’s editing capabilities”).