Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chase, Jack Daniel’s, Uber Eats and more

A few highlights: “I’ve always wanted to do that,” a bunch of people say (right after they do something they’ve always wanted to do) in Jack Daniel’s latest. Kevin Hart wants you to know that you can get 3% cash back on dining, including takeout, with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card. And Uber Eats serves up another one of its Star Wars vs. Star Trek spots. (Creativity’s Ann-Christine Diaz previewed the various installments in the campaign on Sept. 22: “Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart face off over what’s for dinner in Uber Eats saga.”)