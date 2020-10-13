Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chase, Jack Daniel’s, Uber Eats and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on October 13, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: “I’ve always wanted to do that,” a bunch of people say (right after they do something they’ve always wanted to do) in Jack Daniel’s latest. Kevin Hart wants you to know that you can get 3% cash back on dining, including takeout, with the Chase Freedom Unlimited card. And Uber Eats serves up another one of its Star Wars vs. Star Trek spots. (Creativity’s Ann-Christine Diaz previewed the various installments in the campaign on Sept. 22: “Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart face off over what’s for dinner in Uber Eats saga.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Four in a Row
Uber Eats: Four in a Row
Premiered on: Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC America
Uber Eats data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 635,103,876 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,723,851 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.63
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Delicious Duet: Anthem
Dr Pepper: A Delicious Duet: Anthem
Premiered on: Joel Osteen, CBS
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 592,896,718 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,946,199 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.13
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
First Timers
Jack Daniel's: First Timers
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Jack Daniel's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 21,904,375 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $437,795 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.38
Attention Index: 39 (61% more interruptions than avg.)
The J Balvin Meal
McDonald's: The J Balvin Meal
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, TBS
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,307,756,979 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,238,694 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.09
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Rita
JPMorgan Chase (Credit Card): Rita
Premiered on: In Depth With Graham Bensinger, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

