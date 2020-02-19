Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Whole Foods, Chase and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 17.
A few highlights: Whole Foods Market says that it “supported organic before it was cool.” Chrysler contrasts different parenting styles—Kathryn Hahn portrays two very different types of mothers—in a humorous spot for the Pacifica, which an announcer calls “the most-awarded minivan for any family.” And Kevin Hart helps Chase hype the 1.5 percent cash back that Freedom Unlimited card users earn.