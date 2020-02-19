Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chrysler, Whole Foods, Chase and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 19, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 17.

A few highlights: Whole Foods Market says that it “supported organic before it was cool.” Chrysler contrasts different parenting styles—Kathryn Hahn portrays two very different types of mothers—in a humorous spot for the Pacifica, which an announcer calls “the most-awarded minivan for any family.” And Kevin Hart helps Chase hype the 1.5 percent cash back that Freedom Unlimited card users earn.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
With Freedom Unlimited, You're Always Earning at the Bakery
JPMorgan Chase (Credit Card): With Freedom Unlimited, You're Always Earning at the Bakery
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
JPMorgan Chase (Credit Card) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 925,968,146 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,992,498 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.62
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
No Matter How You Parent: School Drop-Off
Chrysler: No Matter How You Parent: School Drop-Off
Premiered on: Hey Duggee, Nick Jr.
Chrysler data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,390,361 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $107,457 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.03
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Bring Your Pet to Work
Milk-Bone: Bring Your Pet to Work
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Milk-Bone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 176,257,463 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,640,450 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.02
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Creamy
Planet Oat: Creamy
Premiered on: Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, OXYGEN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
More Than a Label
Whole Foods Market: More Than a Label
Premiered on: Early Today, NBC
Whole Foods Market data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 238,191,948 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,033,567 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.05
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

