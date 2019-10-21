Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Esurance, Hyundai, Cricket Wireless and more

Published on October 21, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 17.

A few highlights: Five different breeds of dogs (of varying sizes) help Hyundai make the point that “No matter what size adventure you’re into, it gets better in a Hyundai.” Barry, one of the Cricket Wireless mascots, gets treated like a celebrity when he stops by a family’s home for a visit. And Dennis Quaid says that “Esurance is built to save you dollars without skimping on service” (and he slips in a dis of a certain “talking lizard”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Size of Adventure: Venue
Hyundai: Size of Adventure: Venue
Premiered on: NFL Football, NFL Network
Hyundai data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,406,506,200 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $36,993,301 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.70
Attention Index: 153 (53% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dollars
Esurance: Dollars
Premiered on: SEC Now, SEC Network
Esurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 741,129,264 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,857,050 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.48
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Barry
Cricket Wireless: Barry
Premiered on: 20/20 on ID, Oprah Winfrey Network
Cricket Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 725,770,765 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,737,458 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.06
Attention Index: 34 (66% more interruptions than avg.)
NFL: 100 Seasons of Tradition
VISA: NFL: 100 Seasons of Tradition
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
VISA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 310,578,909 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,161,981 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.32
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Shall We Share?
Bibigo: Shall We Share?
Premiered on: PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular