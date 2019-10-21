Watch the newest commercials on TV from Esurance, Hyundai, Cricket Wireless and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 17.
A few highlights: Five different breeds of dogs (of varying sizes) help Hyundai make the point that “No matter what size adventure you’re into, it gets better in a Hyundai.” Barry, one of the Cricket Wireless mascots, gets treated like a celebrity when he stops by a family’s home for a visit. And Dennis Quaid says that “Esurance is built to save you dollars without skimping on service” (and he slips in a dis of a certain “talking lizard”).