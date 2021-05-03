Watch the newest commercials on TV from Etsy, FedEx, H&M and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: “A kid, yes, can change the future,” says a kid in an H&M spot. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Children are today’s ‘role models,’ says H&M’s new kids campaign.”) Willie Nelson makes a cameo appearance in a FedEx commercial that calls attention to its corporate goal to be carbon neutral by 2040. And Etsy says, “When the uniquely handcrafted is out there, why buy boring?”