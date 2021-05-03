Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Etsy, FedEx, H&M and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 03, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: “A kid, yes, can change the future,” says a kid in an H&M spot. (Ad Age’s Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: “Children are today’s ‘role models,’ says H&M’s new kids campaign.”) Willie Nelson makes a cameo appearance in a FedEx commercial that calls attention to its corporate goal to be carbon neutral by 2040. And Etsy says, “When the uniquely handcrafted is out there, why buy boring?”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Delivering for Earth
FedEx: Delivering for Earth
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 34,050,701 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $213,720 (2% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.93%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Made for You: Dragon Chess
Etsy: Made for You: Dragon Chess
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 97,366,600 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $496,975 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.26%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Role Models
H&M: Role Models
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 167,454,345 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $799,256 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
To Summer Together Again
Michelob: To Summer Together Again
Premiered on: ATP/WTA Tennis, Tennis Channel
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 603,359,898 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,418,803 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.35%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Deion’s Draft Night
Gillette: Deion’s Draft Night
Premiered on: 2021 NFL Draft, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 645,794,787 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,988,238 (25% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

