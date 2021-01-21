Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Twizzlers, Progressive and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 21, 2021.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Captain Ahab tries to help a woman find a parking spot in Geico’s latest. (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well.) In a Twizzlers spot, an astronaut wonders if she’s packed enough socks for her trip. And a sign spinner’s dad graciously fills in for him while he takes a brief break from promoting car insurance. (His sign reads, in all-caps, “DRIVERS WHO SAVE WITH PROGRESSIVE SAVE OVER $750 ON AVG”).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Captain Ahab Looks for Parking
GEICO: Captain Ahab Looks for Parking
Premiered on: CBS Overnight News, CBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,018,604,770 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $176,300,371 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.71
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sign Spinner: Bathroom Break
Progressive: Sign Spinner: Bathroom Break
Premiered on: Vegas Rat Rods, Discovery Channel
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,707,979,584 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $146,010,790 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.10
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Gazing Upon Earth Is Bound to Get You Thinking. Chew on It.
Twizzlers: Gazing Upon Earth Is Bound to Get You Thinking. Chew on It.
Premiered on: The Golden Girls, Hallmark
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Small Decisions Make a World of Difference
IKEA: Small Decisions Make a World of Difference
Premiered on: Worldwide Exchange, CNBC
IKEA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,900,344 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,539 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.58
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Even Santa Needs a Holiday From Complexity
ServiceNow: Even Santa Needs a Holiday From Complexity
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, NBA TV
ServiceNow data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 96,880,743 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,413,733 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.78
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

