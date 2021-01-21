Watch the newest commercials on TV from Geico, Twizzlers, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Captain Ahab tries to help a woman find a parking spot in Geico’s latest. (Spoiler: It doesn’t go well.) In a Twizzlers spot, an astronaut wonders if she’s packed enough socks for her trip. And a sign spinner’s dad graciously fills in for him while he takes a brief break from promoting car insurance. (His sign reads, in all-caps, “DRIVERS WHO SAVE WITH PROGRESSIVE SAVE OVER $750 ON AVG”).