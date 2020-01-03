Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from GNC, Pepsi, Ancestry and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 03, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 2.

A few highlights: GNC says “Whatever you’re into, or wanna get into, we’ll help you get your goal on.” Pepsi hypes Pepsi Zero Sugar with the help of some artful ice cubes and new brand messaging (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Pepsi adopts a new tagline, ‘That’s What I Like,’ and promises to stick with it”). And Ancestry says “Turn questions you’ve always had into stories you can’t wait to share” by exploring your family history with the help of its genealogy research tools.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
A Different Calling
Philadelphia: A Different Calling
Premiered on: Comics Unleashed With Byron Allen, CW
Philadelphia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 469,623,468 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,746,773 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.54
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)
Tasting Classes
Proper No. Twelve: Tasting Classes
Premiered on: Winter Classic Pre-Game, NBC
Proper No. Twelve data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 71,789,204 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $662,010 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.97
Attention Index: 80 (20% more interruptions than avg.)
Peter
Ancestry: Peter
Premiered on: Pit Bulls and Parolees, Animal Planet
Ancestry data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,232,031,585 (56% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,803,347 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
We'll Help You Get Your Goal On
GNC: We'll Help You Get Your Goal On
Premiered on: Blind Date, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Ice Letters
Pepsi Zero Sugar: Ice Letters
Premiered on: Martin, BET
Pepsi Zero Sugar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,776,419 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $412,967 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.07
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular