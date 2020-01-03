Watch the newest commercials on TV from GNC, Pepsi, Ancestry and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 2.
A few highlights: GNC says “Whatever you’re into, or wanna get into, we’ll help you get your goal on.” Pepsi hypes Pepsi Zero Sugar with the help of some artful ice cubes and new brand messaging (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Pepsi adopts a new tagline, ‘That’s What I Like,’ and promises to stick with it”). And Ancestry says “Turn questions you’ve always had into stories you can’t wait to share” by exploring your family history with the help of its genealogy research tools.