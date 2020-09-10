Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grey Goose, USPS, Popeyes and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Grey Goose says that “It’s not a U.S. Open watch party without a Honey Deuce” (you can find the recipe on the Grey Goose website here). The United States Postal Service says it not only delivers your packages, but “the peace of mind of knowing that important things like your prescriptions and ballots are on their way.” And Popeyes wants you to know that for every 12-piece Family Meal you order in September, it will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.