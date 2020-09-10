Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grey Goose, USPS, Popeyes and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 10, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Long John Silver’s, Mastercard, TikTok and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Grey Goose says that “It’s not a U.S. Open watch party without a Honey Deuce” (you can find the recipe on the Grey Goose website here). The United States Postal Service says it not only delivers your packages, but “the peace of mind of knowing that important things like your prescriptions and ballots are on their way.” And Popeyes wants you to know that for every 12-piece Family Meal you order in September, it will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
US Open Watch Party: Honey Deuce Cocktail
Grey Goose: US Open Watch Party: Honey Deuce Cocktail
Premiered on: 2020 U.S. Open Tennis, ESPN
Grey Goose data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,013,784 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $143,143 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.75
Attention Index: 24 (76% more interruptions than avg.)
No Kid Hungry: Everyone Is Family
Popeyes: No Kid Hungry: Everyone Is Family
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Popeyes data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,073,534,676 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,110,471 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.97
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tempt You: $3.49
Carl's Jr.: Tempt You: $3.49
Premiered on: MLB Baseball, MLB Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Certainty: Ballots
USPS: Certainty: Ballots
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
US Open: Get Ready for More
JPMorgan Chase (Banking): US Open: Get Ready for More
Premiered on: 2020 U.S. Open Tennis, ESPN
JPMorgan Chase (Banking) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 943,085,040 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,445,807 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Long John Silver’s, Mastercard, TikTok and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Long John Silver’s, Mastercard, TikTok and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Dyson, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Dyson, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Folgers, American Express and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Folgers, American Express and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Chime, Pizza Hut and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Chime, Pizza Hut and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pandora, Jockey, Crystal Geyser and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Pandora, Jockey, Crystal Geyser and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Huggies, Microsoft, Bud Light and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Huggies, Microsoft, Bud Light and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Neutrogena, Boar’s Head, Overstock and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Neutrogena, Boar’s Head, Overstock and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Amazon, Facebook and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Verizon, Amazon, Facebook and more