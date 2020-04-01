Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hefty, Geico, Jack in the Box and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 01, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 30.

As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus outbreak—but today’s batch of commercials seems to exist in a pre-pandemic parallel universe. For instance, Jack from Jack in the Box is merely concerned about getting a great shot of his breakfast croissants for social media. Three ladies not only walk in close formation on a sidewalk, but encounter John Cena silently, sexily doing his duty as a pitchman for Hefty. And a couple’s new apartment has a (quite literal) clogging problem in Geico’s latest.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
New Apartment Clogging Problem
GEICO: New Apartment Clogging Problem
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,858,588,250 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $88,084,846 (27% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.55
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Check It Out
Hefty: Check It Out
Premiered on: Undercover Wife, Lifetime Movies
Hefty data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 61,316,867 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $251,478 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.28
Attention Index: 138 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Peytonville: Famous Agent
Nationwide Insurance: Peytonville: Famous Agent
Premiered on: Full House, [email protected]
Nationwide Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 38,895,281 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $487,779 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Roll
Charmin: New Roll
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, POP
Charmin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 770,719,160 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,414,163 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.51
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Breakfast Famous: Felt Cute
Jack in the Box: Breakfast Famous: Felt Cute
Premiered on: Mike & Molly, CW
Jack in the Box data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 233,946,226 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,216,081 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.17
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

