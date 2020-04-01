Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hefty, Geico, Jack in the Box and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 30.
As we’ve noted in recent editions of Hot Spots, marketers are increasingly starting to introduce ads that acknowledge the coronavirus outbreak—but today’s batch of commercials seems to exist in a pre-pandemic parallel universe. For instance, Jack from Jack in the Box is merely concerned about getting a great shot of his breakfast croissants for social media. Three ladies not only walk in close formation on a sidewalk, but encounter John Cena silently, sexily doing his duty as a pitchman for Hefty. And a couple’s new apartment has a (quite literal) clogging problem in Geico’s latest.