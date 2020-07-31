Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from JC Penney, McDonald’s, Freeway Insurance and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 31, 2020.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: JC Penney promotes its current Stock Up & Save sale on brands including Nike and Levi’s. McDonald’s hypes the Disney Pixar character toys that are in Happy Meals right now. And Freeway Insurance says “We’re open for you—and we are practicing social distancing” in a spot that shows a mask-wearing representative serving customers from behind a plexiglass barrier.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Disney Pixar: Life's Favorite Moments
McDonald's: Disney Pixar: Life's Favorite Moments
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,172,785,065 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,954,610 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.41
Attention Index: 72 (28% more interruptions than avg.)
Social Distancing
Freeway Insurance: Social Distancing
Premiered on: Divorce Court, MyNetworkTV
Freeway Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 87,359,942 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,959,900 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.41
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Mountains Are Waiting
Visit Gatlinburg: The Mountains Are Waiting
Premiered on: Savage Outdoors, The Sportsman Channel
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Stock Up & Save
JCPenney: Stock Up & Save
Premiered on: Friends, [email protected]
JCPenney data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 294,720,787 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,778,958 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.64
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Great Night's Sleep
Sheex: Great Night's Sleep
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Independent Film (IFC)
Sheex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 94,067,205 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $426,478 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.96
Attention Index: 161 (61% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

