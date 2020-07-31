Watch the newest commercials on TV from JC Penney, McDonald’s, Freeway Insurance and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: JC Penney promotes its current Stock Up & Save sale on brands including Nike and Levi’s. McDonald’s hypes the Disney Pixar character toys that are in Happy Meals right now. And Freeway Insurance says “We’re open for you—and we are practicing social distancing” in a spot that shows a mask-wearing representative serving customers from behind a plexiglass barrier.