Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 12, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 10.

A few highlights: Brie Larson helps Nissan hype the new Sentra in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online last Friday. LeBron James tells his voice remote to “play basketball” in an AT&T spot (an unfortunately timed one, given that the NBA just suspended its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic). And Rothy’s calls its eco-conscious tote “a new kind of statement bag.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Refuse to Compromise
Nissan: Refuse to Compromise
Premiered on: The Bachelor, ABC
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,453,822,850 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,414,259 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.75
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Play Basketball
AT&T TV: Play Basketball
Premiered on: Dispatches From Elsewhere, AMC
AT&T TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 47,515,573 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,764,513 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.44
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Use Me Again
Rothy's: Use Me Again
Premiered on: The Bachelor, ABC
Rothy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 56,756,107 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $445,156 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.18
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Client Appreciation 2020
Sport Clips: Client Appreciation 2020
Premiered on: The Cleveland Show, Comedy Central
Sport Clips data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,580,406 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $302,435 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.40
Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)
Pure Joy of Home
Terminix: Pure Joy of Home
Premiered on: FOX and Friends, Fox News
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brandâ€™s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

