Watch the newest commercials on TV from Nissan, Rothy’s, AT&T and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 10.
A few highlights: Brie Larson helps Nissan hype the new Sentra in a fresh TV cut of an ad that debuted online last Friday. LeBron James tells his voice remote to “play basketball” in an AT&T spot (an unfortunately timed one, given that the NBA just suspended its season in response to the coronavirus pandemic). And Rothy’s calls its eco-conscious tote “a new kind of statement bag.”