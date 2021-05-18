Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson promotes the Oakley Pro Shield visor in a spot with the tagline “Let’s ball.” Ford hypes its F-150 Lightning “live reveal” streaming event scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ford.com/F150-Lightning. And Craig Robinson stars in another in a series of ads for Pizza Hut’s $10 Tastemaker (a large pizza with your choice of three toppings).