Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 18, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson promotes the Oakley Pro Shield visor in a spot with the tagline “Let’s ball.” Ford hypes its F-150 Lightning “live reveal” streaming event scheduled for Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Ford.com/F150-Lightning. And Craig Robinson stars in another in a series of ads for Pizza Hut’s $10 Tastemaker (a large pizza with your choice of three toppings).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Focused
Oakley: Focused
Premiered on: NFL Total Access, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 5,187,423 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $129,938 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.33%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
It's Time
Ford: It's Time
Premiered on: Louisiana Law, Animal Planet
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 2,261,971,740 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,203,588 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.29%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Once Upon a Time
Pizza Hut: Once Upon a Time
Premiered on: UFC Top Ten, ESPN2
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,212,509,322 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,822,773 (13% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.33%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Pay Face: The Landscape Designer
QuickBooks: The Pay Face: The Landscape Designer
Premiered on: How to Tighten Crepey Skin, ABC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 634,173,256 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,722,276 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.40%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Extraordinary Worlds
Raid: Extraordinary Worlds
Premiered on: SpongeBob SquarePants, [email protected]
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 288,775,412 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,205,945 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona Extra, Target, USAA and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona Extra, Target, USAA and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from LL Flooring, Target, Skillshare and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from LL Flooring, Target, Skillshare and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Tylenol, Bodyarmor, AT&T and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Tylenol, Bodyarmor, AT&T and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hellmann’s, Mtn Dew, Mint Mobile and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hellmann’s, Mtn Dew, Mint Mobile and more