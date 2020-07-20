Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peacock, Hulu, Subway and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 20, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Audi, Spotify, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: NBCUniversal wants you to know that Peacock, its new streaming service, is free. Hulu hypes its Hilarious Animated Hulu Awards (HAHA) that are set to be announced on Thursday. And Subway serves up another in a series of spots starring Charlie Puth to promote its current $5 Footlong special (when you buy two); Ad Age’s Luke Guillory has the backstory: “Subway brings back the $5 Footlong—but not for long.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Ready to Play Anything
Gatorade: Ready to Play Anything
Premiered on: Ridiculousness, MTV
Gatorade data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 892,294,558 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,878,718 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.87
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Taste Buds Will Thank You
Bud Light Seltzer: Your Taste Buds Will Thank You
Premiered on: The Three Stooges, Independent Film (IFC)
Bud Light Seltzer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 554,046,581 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,618,139 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.24
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
2020 HAHA Awards: Archer
Hulu: 2020 HAHA Awards: Archer
Premiered on: Archer, FXX
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 971,667,528 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,237,677 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.52
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Free. Really? Totally.
Peacock TV: Free. Really? Totally.
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Peacock TV data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,256,457,371 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,489 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.96
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)
Any Footlong
Subway: Any Footlong
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,510,371,034 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,459,277 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.88
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

