Watch the newest commercials on TV from Peacock, Hulu, Subway and more

A few highlights: NBCUniversal wants you to know that Peacock, its new streaming service, is free. Hulu hypes its Hilarious Animated Hulu Awards (HAHA) that are set to be announced on Thursday. And Subway serves up another in a series of spots starring Charlie Puth to promote its current $5 Footlong special (when you buy two); Ad Age’s Luke Guillory has the backstory: “Subway brings back the $5 Footlong—but not for long.”