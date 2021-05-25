Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from P&G, Taco Bell, Afterpay and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on May 25, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: Rebel Wilson helps explain how Afterpay works. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Afterpay chases market share with its biggest campaign yet.”) Taco Bell hypes the Naked Chicken Chalupa. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “The chicken sandwich wars stay hot—as Burger King and Taco Bell enter the battle.”) And as part of its continuing “Lead With Love” campaign, P&G expresses support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; members of the AAPI community sing along to the song “I Belong” by singer-songwriter MILCK in this spot.

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Tree of Life
Mike's Hard: Tree of Life
Premiered on: Scrubs, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 15,905,137 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $138,200 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.59%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
AAPI Belong
Procter & Gamble: AAPI Belong
Premiered on: See Us Unite for Change: The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) in Service of the AAPI Community, Logo
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 37,075,081 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $704,834 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.95%
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
What Is Afterpay?
Afterpay: What Is Afterpay?
Premiered on: E! Live From the Red Carpet, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Chicken Philosophers
Taco Bell: Chicken Philosophers
Premiered on: 2021 PGA Championship, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,728,487,058 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,758,771 (9% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.32%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Black Widow: Ready for Anything
Ziploc: Black Widow: Ready for Anything
Premiered on: Top Chef, BRAVO
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 40,688,536 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $168,157 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 0.74%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Airbnb, Manscaped, Planters and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kayak, Harry’s, Stuffed Puffs and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kayak, Harry’s, Stuffed Puffs and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Oakley, Ford, Pizza Hut and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Netflix, Quip, Casper and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Starbucks, Verizon, PlayStation and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from New Balance, Geico, Realtor.com and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Ram Trucks, Etsy, YouTube and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona Extra, Target, USAA and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Corona Extra, Target, USAA and more