Watch the newest commercials on TV from P&G, Taco Bell, Afterpay and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Rebel Wilson helps explain how Afterpay works. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Afterpay chases market share with its biggest campaign yet.”) Taco Bell hypes the Naked Chicken Chalupa. (Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “The chicken sandwich wars stay hot—as Burger King and Taco Bell enter the battle.”) And as part of its continuing “Lead With Love” campaign, P&G expresses support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders; members of the AAPI community sing along to the song “I Belong” by singer-songwriter MILCK in this spot.