Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Lexus, Jimmy John’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 14.
A few highlights: Lexus asks a series of thought-provoking questions such as “What emotion fits in the palm of your hand?” and “What does exhilaration sound like?” as part of an emotive new campaign. Progressive serves up a faux-spooky ad in the lead-up to Halloween. And Jimmy John’s hypes its new $3 sandwich with a little help from a conveniently-named rapper (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Jimmy John’s features Lil Jon in ads for its new Little John Sandwich”).