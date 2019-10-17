Watch the newest commercials on TV from Progressive, Lexus, Jimmy John’s and more

Hot Spots

Published on October 17, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Oct. 14.

A few highlights: Lexus asks a series of thought-provoking questions such as “What emotion fits in the palm of your hand?” and “What does exhilaration sound like?” as part of an emotive new campaign. Progressive serves up a faux-spooky ad in the lead-up to Halloween. And Jimmy John’s hypes its new $3 sandwich with a little help from a conveniently-named rapper (Jessica Wohl has the backstory: “Jimmy John’s features Lil Jon in ads for its new Little John Sandwich”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fansville: Tailgate Cheating
Dr Pepper: Fansville: Tailgate Cheating
Premiered on: SEC This Morning, SEC Network
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 620,558,881 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,468,100 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.86
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Parentanormal Activity
Progressive: Parentanormal Activity
Premiered on: All of Us, TV ONE
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,310,371,345 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $85,429,205 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.20
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Chain
Jimmy John's: Big Chain
Premiered on: America This Morning, ABC
Jimmy John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 104,063,431 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,032,042 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.09
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Questions
Lexus: Questions
Premiered on: Center Court, Tennis Channel
Lexus data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,063,205,915 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $27,319,315 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.63
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Life Isn't Always Simple: PJ Day
California Walnuts: Life Isn't Always Simple: PJ Day
Premiered on: Fall Harvest Movie Event Celebration, Hallmark
California Walnuts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,705,094 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,175 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 74.21
Attention Index: 22 (78% more interruptions than avg.)

