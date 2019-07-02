Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Realtor.com, Downy, KFC and more

Published on July 02, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 28-30).

A few highlights: KFC hypes its new Cheetos Sandwich with a little help from an unlikely spokescreature (Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft previewed the campaign on Friday: “Cheetos mascot named new Colonel Sanders in partnership with KFC”). Todd, a self-described “alpaca whisperer” and Tucker, an “early adopter,” help Realtor.com make a point about how it’s for “real home buyers looking for a real home within your very real budget.” And Downy Unstopables says it offers “a fresh too feisty to quit.”

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
TV Socialite
Realtor.com: TV Socialite
Premiered on: 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship, FOX
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 268,865,496 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,750,195 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
COWS Boardroom
Chick-fil-A: COWS Boardroom
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Chick-fil-A data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 486,473,743 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,335,981 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.25
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Howdy, Colonel Chester!
KFC: Howdy, Colonel Chester!
Premiered on: Celebrity Family Feud, ABC
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,351,381,950 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,430,314 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.55
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Outlandish Home Buyers
Realtor.com: Outlandish Home Buyers
Premiered on: 2019 U.S. Senior Open Championship, FOX
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 268,865,496 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,750,195 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.97
Attention Index: 145 (45% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Still Fresh: Teacher
Downy: Still Fresh: Teacher
Premiered on: MLB on FOX Pregame, FOX
Downy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 710,009,726 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,403,555 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

