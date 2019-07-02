Watch the newest commercials on TV from Realtor.com, Downy, KFC and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend (June 28-30).
A few highlights: KFC hypes its new Cheetos Sandwich with a little help from an unlikely spokescreature (Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft previewed the campaign on Friday: “Cheetos mascot named new Colonel Sanders in partnership with KFC”). Todd, a self-described “alpaca whisperer” and Tucker, an “early adopter,” help Realtor.com make a point about how it’s for “real home buyers looking for a real home within your very real budget.” And Downy Unstopables says it offers “a fresh too feisty to quit.”