Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Tostitos, HBO and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on January 31, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 29.

A few highlights: Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans serves up another brief teaser of its upcoming Super Bowl ad. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Quicken Loans taps Jason Momoa for Super Bowl return.”) Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart hype Tostitos Strips and Tostitos Avocado Salsa. And HBO promotes its six-part documentary series “McMillions.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Good Apart. Better Together
Tostitos: Good Apart. Better Together
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Tostitos data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 414,311,952 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,589,944 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.37
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Teaser: Bath Time
Rocket Mortgage: Teaser: Bath Time
Premiered on: MLB Tonight, MLB Network
Rocket Mortgage data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 978,372,438 (29% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,626,067 (51% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.65
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The General Tattoo
The General: The General Tattoo
Premiered on: Pigman: The Series, The Sportsman Channel
The General data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,327,856,631 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,355,519 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.76
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
McMillions
HBO: McMillions
Premiered on: Criminal Minds, SundanceTV
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 326,756,002 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,879,509 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.49
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Big Home Sale: Hundreds of Specials
Macy's: Big Home Sale: Hundreds of Specials
Premiered on: Mommy, I Didn't Do It, Lifetime Movies
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,263,933,524 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,757,737 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.59
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular