Watch the newest commercials on TV from Rocket Mortgage, Tostitos, HBO and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Jan. 29.
A few highlights: Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans serves up another brief teaser of its upcoming Super Bowl ad. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “Quicken Loans taps Jason Momoa for Super Bowl return.”) Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart hype Tostitos Strips and Tostitos Avocado Salsa. And HBO promotes its six-part documentary series “McMillions.”